In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Daniel Berger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his round tied for 12th at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long and Bubba Watson are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Daniel Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.

Berger missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Berger's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Berger's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 13th, Berger hit his 186 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Berger hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to 4 under for the round.