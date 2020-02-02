In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Conners's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Conners chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Conners's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

Conners got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Conners hit his 223 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.