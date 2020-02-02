-
-
Max Homa putts well in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Max Homa jars 24-foot birdie putt at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Max Homa sinks a 24-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole.
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Max Homa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under with Scott Piercy; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Max Homa's 149 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Homa hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.