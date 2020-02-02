  • Max Homa putts well in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Max Homa sinks a 24-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa jars 24-foot birdie putt at Waste Management

    In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Max Homa sinks a 24-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole.