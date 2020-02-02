  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sungjae Im lands his 309-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im drives green to set up birdie at Waste Management

    In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sungjae Im lands his 309-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.