Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
Highlights
Sungjae Im drives green to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sungjae Im lands his 309-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 32nd at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long, Bubba Watson, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
Im missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Im chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Im's tee shot went 197 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Im hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Im hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
