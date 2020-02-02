In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Keith Mitchell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Scott Piercy are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Mitchell's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Mitchell's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

Mitchell hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Mitchell hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.