J.J. Spaun shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Adam Long, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, Spaun missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spaun hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
