Sam Ryder hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Ryder chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Ryder went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ryder hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.