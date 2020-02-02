In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Mark Hubbard got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Mark Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hubbard's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.