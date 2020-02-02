Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Adam Long and Bubba Watson are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Byeong Hun An, Hudson Swafford, Max Homa, Scott Piercy, Nate Lashley, J.B. Holmes, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rodgers's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Rodgers hit an approach shot from 244 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers's tee shot went 236 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at 4 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 3 under for the round.