Tom Hoge hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 24th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hoge had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hoge's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Hoge chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hoge chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.