Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round in 66th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Hossler had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hossler's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hossler's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 1 over for the round.