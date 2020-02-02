  • Adam Long shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Long hits his 195-yard tee shot to 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Adam Long's tee shot to 10 feet leads to birdie at Waste Management

