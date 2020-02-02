Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Long finished his day in 8th at 12 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Long hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Long's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Long hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.