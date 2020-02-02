In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 14 under.

Hadley got a double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hadley's tee shot went 194 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Hadley hit his tee shot 319 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hadley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

Hadley his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 over for the round.