Hudson Swafford shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hudson Swafford lands his 152-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Swafford hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Swafford to 2 over for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Swafford's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th Swafford hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 7 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Swafford at 3 over for the round.
