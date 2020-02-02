Grayson Murray hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Murray's tee shot went 198 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Murray hit an approach shot from 138 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Murray hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.