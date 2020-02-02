In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, John Huh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Huh's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

Huh his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 4 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Huh chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Huh got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 5 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Huh hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Huh to 4 over for the round.