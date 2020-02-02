-
Harris English putts well in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English reaches in two to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harris English lands his 267-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Harris English hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Adam Long, Bubba Watson, and Scott Piercy are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Harris English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.
English hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
