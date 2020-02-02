  • Harris English putts well in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harris English lands his 267-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Harris English reaches in two to set up birdie at Waste Management

    In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harris English lands his 267-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.