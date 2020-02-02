In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bud Cauley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 24th at 9 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long and Bubba Watson are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Cauley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.

Cauley hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Cauley hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Cauley chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Cauley hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.

Cauley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 3 under for the round.