  • Byeong Hun An shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An lands his 191-yard tee shot on the green and rolls it within 4 feet of the cup at the par-3 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An's impressive tee shot leads to birdie at Waste Management

    In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An lands his 191-yard tee shot on the green and rolls it within 4 feet of the cup at the par-3 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.