Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, An had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th. This moved An to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, An reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th An hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept An at 1 over for the round.