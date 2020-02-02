-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz birdies No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz sticks his 129-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 24th at 9 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long and Bubba Watson are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ortiz had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
