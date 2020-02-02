-
Harry Higgs rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs gets up-and-down for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Higgs finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long, Bubba Watson, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
Harry Higgs got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.
Higgs missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
After a 347 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgs at 2 under for the round.
