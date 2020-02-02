Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round in 3rd at 14 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Max Homa, Adam Long, Bubba Watson, and Scott Piercy are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Thomas had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Thomas's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

Thomas hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Thomas hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.