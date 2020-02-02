Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 14 under.

Landry hit his tee shot 286 yards to the fairway bunker on the 428-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Landry's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Landry hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 79-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 third, Landry chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Landry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.