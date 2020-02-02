-
Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Bubba Watson, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Hadwin hit his 93 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hadwin's 164 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
