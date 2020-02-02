In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Bradley's 117 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Bradley at 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Bradley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Bradley hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

Bradley's tee shot went 284 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 52 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 125 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.