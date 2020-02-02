-
-
Russell Knox shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Russell Knox cards birdie at No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Russell Knox hits his 131-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Knox's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Knox chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.