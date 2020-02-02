In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 15th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Adam Long, Bubba Watson, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Hudson Swafford, Max Homa, Nate Lashley, J.B. Holmes, and Daniel Berger are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Matsuyama's 102 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Matsuyama hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Matsuyama at 3 under for the round.