In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kizzire's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Kizzire had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire's tee shot went 199 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kizzire's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.