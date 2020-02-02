-
-
James Hahn shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Scott Piercy are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the par-5 third, Hahn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hahn had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 12th, Hahn suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.