-
-
Kevin Tway comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Tway reaches in two to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kevin Tway finds the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Kevin Tway hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tway finished his round tied for 36th at 7 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Adam Long and Bubba Watson are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Byeong Hun An, Hudson Swafford, Max Homa, Scott Piercy, Nate Lashley, J.B. Holmes, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Kevin Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Tway to 1 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Tway missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Tway to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tway had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Tway's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.