Kevin Tway hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tway finished his round tied for 36th at 7 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Adam Long and Bubba Watson are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Byeong Hun An, Hudson Swafford, Max Homa, Scott Piercy, Nate Lashley, J.B. Holmes, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Kevin Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Tway missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Tway to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tway had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Tway's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.