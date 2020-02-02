In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Adam Long, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 11th, Zhang's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Zhang had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Zhang hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 6 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Zhang chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 6 under for the round.

Zhang missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Zhang to 7 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Zhang's his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Zhang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.