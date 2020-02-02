In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 37th at 7 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Fowler got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Fowler's his second shot went 36 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Fowler hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Fowler stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler's tee shot went 292 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Fowler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.