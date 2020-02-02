Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long, Bubba Watson, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Woodland had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Woodland hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Woodland's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Woodland had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 177 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.

At the 17th, 332-yard par-4, Woodland hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.