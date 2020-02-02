Branden Grace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 11th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Grace's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Grace's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grace hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.