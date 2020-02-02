-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli sinks birdie putt from off the green at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Dylan Frittelli drains a 24-footer from off the green to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.
