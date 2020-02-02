  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Dylan Frittelli drains a 24-footer from off the green to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli sinks birdie putt from off the green at Waste Management

    In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Dylan Frittelli drains a 24-footer from off the green to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.