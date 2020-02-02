-
-
Danny Lee shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Danny Lee sinks birdie putt from off the green at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Danny Lee drains a putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 24th at 9 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long and Bubba Watson are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Lee hit his 92 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.