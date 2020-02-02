In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 14 under.

Pan got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Pan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Pan's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 49 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Pan to 5 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 6 over for the round.