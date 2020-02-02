-
-
Tony Finau rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Tony Finau gets up-and-down for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Finau finished his day tied for 1st at 17 under with Webb Simpson; Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.
Tony Finau got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Tony Finau to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Finau hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
After a 352 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Finau chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.