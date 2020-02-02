  • Brice Garnett shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett jars a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett drains birdie putt at Waste Management

