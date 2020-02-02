Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garnett hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's tee shot went 234 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garnett hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Garnett to even for the round.