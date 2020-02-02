In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 11th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Billy Horschel's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Horschel chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.