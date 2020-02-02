-
-
Billy Horschel putts well in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Billy Horschel plays the hill to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel lands his 186-yard approach on a greenside hill and rolls it down to within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 11th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Billy Horschel's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Horschel chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.