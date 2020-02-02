  • Billy Horschel putts well in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel lands his 186-yard approach on a greenside hill and rolls it down to within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
