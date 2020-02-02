-
Webb Simpson putts well in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
Highlights
Webb Simpson drives the green to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Webb Simpson finds the green with his 322-yard tee shot, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Webb Simpson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his day tied for 1st at 17 under with Tony Finau; Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Webb Simpson's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Simpson hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
