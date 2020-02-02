-
Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley's impressive tee shot leads to birdie at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Nate Lashley reaches the green with his 326-yard tee shot, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Lashley hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
