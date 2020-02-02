  • Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Nate Lashley reaches the green with his 326-yard tee shot, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley's impressive tee shot leads to birdie at Waste Management

    In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Nate Lashley reaches the green with his 326-yard tee shot, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole.