Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 54th at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kang's tee shot went 199 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kang went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his third at the green and had a three-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Kang had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

Kang missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.