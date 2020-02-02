-
Martin Laird shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Laird hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Laird chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Laird chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 third, Laird chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
