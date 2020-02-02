Brian Harman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long and Bubba Watson are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Harman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Harman hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Harman's tee shot went 234 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Harman hit his tee shot 295 yards to the fairway bunker on the 428-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Harman's tee shot went 201 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 4 over for the round.