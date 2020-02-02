-
J.B. Holmes shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
Highlights
J.B. Holmes sinks 14-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.B. Holmes drains a 14-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
J.B. Holmes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Holmes went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 3 over for the round.
After a 357 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Holmes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
Holmes got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 3 over for the round.
