Luke List shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 24th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a 250 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, List chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even-par for the round.
List got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
List hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved List to even for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, List chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
