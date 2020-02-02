In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under with Max Homa; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Piercy's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.