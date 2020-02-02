In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 3rd at 14 under with Justin Thomas; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; and Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Watson's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Watson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Watson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Watson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

Watson hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 244 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.

Watson tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Watson hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.