Jimmy Walker shoots 7-over 78 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
February 02, 2020
Jimmy Walker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 64th at 3 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 14 under.
At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Walker's his second shot went 22 yards to the native area, his third shot went 153 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Walker had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 5 over for the round.
